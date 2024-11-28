Ling Yui Holdings Sees Financial Turnaround in 2024

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Ling Yui Holdings Limited reported a turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, posting a profit of HK$1.55 million compared to a loss in the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$120.59 million, driven by improved gross profit margins despite rising direct costs. These results reflect a positive shift in the company’s financial health, potentially attracting investor interest.

