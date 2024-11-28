News & Insights

Stocks

Ling Yui Holdings Sees Financial Turnaround in 2024

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ling Yui Holdings Limited reported a turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, posting a profit of HK$1.55 million compared to a loss in the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$120.59 million, driven by improved gross profit margins despite rising direct costs. These results reflect a positive shift in the company’s financial health, potentially attracting investor interest.

For further insights into HK:0784 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.