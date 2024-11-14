News & Insights

Stocks

Ling Yui Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 14, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Ling Yui Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will also discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. This meeting reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and engage shareholders with potential financial rewards.

For further insights into HK:0784 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.