Ling Yui Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Ling Yui Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will also discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. This meeting reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and engage shareholders with potential financial rewards.

