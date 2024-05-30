Ling Yue Services Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

Ling Yue Services Group Limited (HK:2165) has released an update.

Ling Yue Services Group Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, with 100% of votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and the approval of mandates for securities issuance and buyback.

For further insights into HK:2165 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.