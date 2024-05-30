News & Insights

Ling Yue Services Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Ling Yue Services Group Limited (HK:2165) has released an update.

Ling Yue Services Group Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, with 100% of votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and the approval of mandates for securities issuance and buyback.

