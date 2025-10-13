Lineweaver Wealth Fully Exits $11.8 Million Stake in International Stock ETF

Key Points

Lineweaver sold 152,085 shares of IXUS for an estimated $11.8 million in the third quarter.

The stake previously represented nearly 2% of fund assets.

The fund now holds zero shares of IXUS.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors fully exited its stake in the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS), according to an SEC filing on Friday, in an estimated $11.8 million trade.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors sold its entire holding in the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS). The sale involved 152,085 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $11.8 million. The fund reported no remaining shares of IXUS after the transaction.

What Else to Know

Lineweaver's IXUS position was previously 1.9% of assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

IVV: $65 million (9.5% of AUM)

FBND: $35.3 million (5.2% of AUM)

SMTH: $34.6 million (5.1% of AUM)

AGG: $33.3 million (4.9% of AUM)

USMV: $29.3 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Monday afternoon, shares of IXUS were priced at $82.45, up nearly 15% over the past year and slightly outperforming the S&P 500's 13% gain over the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Net Assets $49.2 billion Yield TTM 2.9% Price (as of Monday afternoon) $82.45 1-Year Total Return 17%

ETF Snapshot

IXUS' investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index, providing broad exposure to developed and emerging market equities outside the United States.

The portfolio consists of international equities from developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

Operates as a passively managed ETF designed to provide access to global equity markets for institutional and retail investors.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) offers investors a comprehensive solution for international equity diversification by tracking a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that excludes U.S. stocks. The fund's scale and broad portfolio composition enable efficient exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

Foolish Take

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors’ $11.8 million sale of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) seemingly represents a step back from broad overseas exposure at a time when global equities are rebounding. The firm fully exited its position, which was previously nearly 2% of reported assets.



IXUS has delivered strong returns in 2025, rising roughly 25% year-to-date and about 15% over the past year, slightly ahead of the S&P 500. The fund provides exposure to more than 4,000 international stocks across developed and emerging markets, led by Taiwan Semiconductor, Tencent, ASML, and Alibaba. Its low 0.07% expense ratio and 2.85% trailing yield make it a cost-efficient tool for global diversification.



Given Lineweaver’s concentration in bonds and U.S. equities, the sale may reflect a strategic decision to trim non-U.S. equity exposure amid currency volatility and shifting global growth forecasts—favoring stability over expansion in international markets.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Passively managed ETF: A fund that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting investments.

Free float-adjusted: Index weighting method considering only shares available for public trading, excluding insider or restricted shares.

MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index: A global stock index tracking developed and emerging markets outside the United States.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

