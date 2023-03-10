Lineker to 'step back' from BBC presenting after migration row

March 10, 2023 — 11:38 am EST

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Gary Lineker, the face of the BBC's soccer coverage, will step back from presenting its main Match of the Day programme following a row over his criticism of the government's migration policy, the corporation said on Friday.

