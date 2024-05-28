News & Insights

Stocks

Linedata Services Maintains PEA-PME Eligibility

May 28, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linedata Services (FR:LIN) has released an update.

Linedata Services, a global solutions provider for the financial sector, confirms its qualification for the PEA-PME, a French investment scheme, based on its satisfying criteria including having fewer than 5,000 employees and a turnover under 1.5 billion euros. The company, with 25 years of experience and presence in 50 countries, reported a turnover of 183.3 million euros in 2023 and continues to be listed on Euronext Paris.

For further insights into FR:LIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.