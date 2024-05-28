Linedata Services Maintains PEA-PME Eligibility

Linedata Services (FR:LIN) has released an update.

Linedata Services, a global solutions provider for the financial sector, confirms its qualification for the PEA-PME, a French investment scheme, based on its satisfying criteria including having fewer than 5,000 employees and a turnover under 1.5 billion euros. The company, with 25 years of experience and presence in 50 countries, reported a turnover of 183.3 million euros in 2023 and continues to be listed on Euronext Paris.

