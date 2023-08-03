Linedata Services (EPA:LIN) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 57.07

The average one-year price target for Linedata Services (EPA:LIN) has been revised to 57.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 53.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 62.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.23% from the latest reported closing price of 57.20 / share.

Linedata Services Maintains 3.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.06%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linedata Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 59K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 55.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

