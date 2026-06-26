Lineage vs. Rexford Industrial Realty: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lineage operates a massive temperature-controlled logistics network across three continents.

Rexford Industrial Realty maintains a high-density portfolio focused exclusively on Southern California.

Which industrial REIT offers the best balance of growth and stability for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Lineage ›

Industrial real estate has shifted from boring warehouses to critical logistics hubs. Investors choosing between Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are weighing global scale against regional dominance.

Lineage focuses on the specialized niche of cold storage, managing complex food supply chains across multiple continents. Rexford Industrial Realty takes a different approach by concentrating exclusively on the high-demand infill markets of Southern California. Both provide essential infrastructure, but their geographic footprints and operational complexities create distinct investment profiles for those looking at the sector.

The case for Lineage

Lineage operates a massive network of temperature-controlled warehouses, serving as a vital link for food producers and retailers. By managing over 500 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the company provides a global solution for the food and beverage industry. Its 25 largest customers account for nearly 33% of total revenue, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $5.4 billion, representing a modest growth rate of roughly 0.3% compared to the prior year. Despite this revenue base, the company reported a net loss of nearly $98.0 million for the year. This resulted in a net margin of negative 1.8%, which measures how much profit a company keeps for every dollar of sales.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.0x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggesting a balanced mix of borrowing and ownership. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, was approximately 0.8x. In FY 2025, Lineage generated free cash flow of close to $196.0 million, representing the cash remaining after paying for property and equipment.

The case for Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty focuses its entire portfolio on the infill Southern California market, targeting areas with high barriers to new construction. The company owns and operates over 400 properties, catering to diverse tenants in manufacturing, wholesale trade, and transportation. This concentration enables the company to capitalize on the unique supply-and-demand dynamics of one of the world’s busiest real estate investment hubs.

For FY 2025, revenue climbed to approximately $1.0 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of close to 7.1%. The company reported net income of approximately $212.0 million during this period. This performance translated to a net margin of approximately 21.1%, indicating a significant portion of revenue is retained as profit after all expenses.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.4x. Its current ratio was approximately 7.2x, indicating very high liquidity to meet immediate financial obligations. Rexford Industrial Realty generated free cash flow of about $208.7 million in FY 2025, providing capital for dividends or additional property acquisitions.

Risk profile comparison

Lineage faces significant geographic concentration risks, with nearly 26% of its holdings located in California, Washington, and the Netherlands. Its aggressive acquisition strategy, involving over 120 deals since 2008, creates potential challenges for integrating diverse operations and achieving expected cost savings. Additionally, the company must manage rising power and labor costs that may be difficult to pass on to customers under fixed contracts.

Rexford Industrial Realty is uniquely exposed to the Southern California economy, meaning a local downturn or a major earthquake could severely impact its operations. The company competes with large national players like Prologis for tenants and faces regulatory hurdles, such as local transfer taxes. Furthermore, it depends on its ability to raise external capital to fund growth, making it sensitive to interest-rate fluctuations.

Valuation comparison

Rexford Industrial Realty appears more reasonably priced relative to its future earnings estimates, though Lineage maintains a much lower valuation relative to its total annual sales.

Metric Lineage Rexford Industrial Realty Sector Benchmark EV/EBITDA 15.8x 16.6x 33.3x P/S ratio 1.9x 8.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLRE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

First things first, if you are a long-term real estate investor, I don’t think you can go wrong buying either of these REITs at today’s fairly discounted valuations. Rexford has compounded its total returns by 9.9% annually since 2013 and dominates its niche as an infill leader in southern California. This unique business strategy gives the REIT a wide moat and helps provide steady returns over the long haul.

Meanwhile, Lineage is new to the public markets, but is the far-and-away leader of the cold-storage industry. Down 45% since its 2024 IPO, LINE hasn’t lived up to its once-lofty valuation, but it’s now much more reasonably priced. As the leader in a critical industry, Lineage also has a wide moat around its operations, making it an intriguing post-IPO-hype buying candidate, in my opinion.

While I like both stocks, I would lean toward buying Lineage for a couple of reasons. First, its operations are essential. Dealing with refrigerated food items is a must, and simply cannot be disrupted. Rexford isn’t quite as well protected. Second, Lineage is diversified globally, whereas Rexford has achieved success by targeting a specific niche in Southern California. Though this has been successful, it is highly reliant on the area, leaving it fairly vulnerable to issues. Given these risks, I would be more likely to buy LINE stock and add it to my shortlist at today’s attractive valuation.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.