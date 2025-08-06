Lineage Q2 FFO Jumps, Lowers FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), the temperature-controlled warehousing real estate investment trust, on Wednesday announced that FFO for the second quarter increased from the previous year.

For the second quarter, FFO increased to $91 million from $22 million in the previous year.

Adjusted FFO surged to $211 million from $136 million in the prior year. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.81 versus $0.75 last year.

Three analysts, on average, had expected the company to report loss of $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $6 million from $68 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.03 versus $0.46 last year.

EBITDA declined to $277 million from $294 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $326 million from $334 million in the same period last year.

Net revenue increased to $1.35 billion from $1.34 billion in the previous year.

Nine analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.33 billion.

Looking ahead, the company had observed lower-than-expected seasonal inventory levels at the end of the second quarter and into early third quarter, prompting a lower outlook for the year.

For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $326 and $336 million.

The AFFO per share for the third quarter is expected to range between $0.75 and $0.79.

The company expected full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.29 and $1.34 billion, while the previous guidance was in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion.

The adjusted FFO per share is anticipated to range between $3.20 $3.40, compared with the prior guidance of $3.40 and $3.60.

The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or developments.

On Tuesday, Lineage closed trading 2.99% higher at $44.44 on the Nasdaq.

