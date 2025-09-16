Markets
LINE

Lineage Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows; Trims FY25 Outlook

September 16, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, announced Tuesday a net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of $6 million or $0.03 per share, sharply narrower than $68 million or $0.46 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Funds from operations, or FFO, for the quarter were $91 million, compared to $22 million last year. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, were $211 million or $0.81 per share, compared to $136 million or $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 0.9 percent to $1.35 billion from $1.34 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion and AFFO in a range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share. The Street is looking for a loss of $0.32 per share for the year.

Previously, the company expected adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion and AFFO in a range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LINE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.