Lineage price target lowered to $81 from $94 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll lowered the firm’s price target on Lineage (LINE) to $81 from $94 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company highlighted a more muted operating environment in the near-term, and while customers are likely running their supply chains too lean, it is difficult to predict when this mindset will change, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that its new price target reflect a lower organic growth outlook.
