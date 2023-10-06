Lineage (LCTX) Up 10% on Upbeat Data From Eye Disease Study

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. LCTX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced positive imaging analyses results from five patients enrolled in cohort 4 of its early-mid-stage study of RG6501 (OpRegen) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

RG6501, a suspension of human allogeneic retinal pigmented epithelial (RPE) cells, is currently being developed in the phase IIa portion of Lineage’s phase I/IIa study, in partnership with Roche RHHBY, to treat GA secondary to AMD. The phase IIa portion is currently enrolling patients to evaluate the success of OpRegen delivery to target areas of GA.

Per LCTX, the imaging analyses results showed rapid improvement in the outer retinal structure of patients treated with RG6501 in the study, as assessed by the optical coherence tomography within the first three months after treatment. The analyses results were reviewed by multiple independent reviewers.

Management believes that such data reinforce the potential of OpRegen RPE cells in providing direct support to the patients’ remaining retinal cells within atrophic areas. Furthermore, the result also suggests that improvements to retinal structure can be detected within the first three months following a single administration of the candidate.

Lineage’s stock swiftly climbed 10% on Thursday, in response to the encouraging news. Year to date, shares of LCTX have gained 12.9% against the industry’s 17.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The phase I/IIa dose-escalation program is evaluating a single administration of OpRegen delivered subretinally in patients with bilateral GA secondary to dry-form AMD and enrolled 24 patients who were divided into four cohorts.

The primary objective of the phase I/IIa study of OpRegen is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of OpRegen. Secondary objectives of the study include evaluating the preliminary activity of OpRegen treatment by assessing the changes in ophthalmological parameters.

Lineage entered into a collaboration agreement with Roche in 2021, which granted RHHBY exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize RPE cell therapies, including the proprietary OpRegen cell therapy program.

In consideration of the said transaction, LCTX received a $50 million upfront payment from Roche and remains eligible to receive up to $620 million, based on certain developmental, regulatory and commercial milestones. Lineage is also entitled to receive tiered double-digit percentage royalties on the net sales of OpRegen in the United States and other major markets from Roche.

Lineage’s pipeline includes two other clinical-stage investigational candidates, OPC1 and VAC2. Notably, OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy, is currently being evaluated in a phase I/IIa study for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries.

VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy, is being developed leveraging Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. VAC2 is currently being evaluated in a phase I study for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Lineage has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks in the overall medical sector are Corcept Therapeutics CORT and Better Therapeutics BTTX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s 2023 earnings per share has remained constant at 78 cents. During the same period, the estimate for Corcept’s 2024 earnings per share has also remained constant at 83 cents. Year to date, shares of CORT have gained 30.4%.

CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Better Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share has remained constant at 98 cents. During the same period, Better Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share has also remained constant at 80 cents. Year to date, shares of BTTX have lost 70.8%.

BTTX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 24.22%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.