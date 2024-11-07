Lineage, Inc. Reports Landmark IPO and Q3 2024 Results

Lineage, Inc. ( (LINE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lineage, Inc. presented to its investors.

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, providing supply chain solutions to major food and beverage companies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Lineage, Inc. highlighted a landmark IPO raising $5.1 billion, the largest of the year. Despite a slight revenue increase to $1.3 billion, the company reported a net loss of $543 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.4% to $333 million, showcasing strong operational performance. Key developments included the acquisition of ColdPoint Logistics and the opening of an automated cold storage facility in Pennsylvania, along with notable financial maneuvers such as reducing $4.9 billion in debt using IPO proceeds. Lineage, Inc. declared its first quarterly dividend and achieved investment-grade credit ratings, positioning itself for future growth. Looking ahead, the company’s management is optimistic about continued growth, leveraging its robust real estate portfolio and strategic acquisitions.

