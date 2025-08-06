Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lineage, Inc. (LINE) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Same Warehouse Result - Warehouse services - Throughput pallets : 13.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.58 million.

: 13.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.58 million. Same Warehouse Result - Warehouse storage - Economic occupancy percentage : 79.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.4%.

: 79.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.4%. Revenues- Total Global Warehousing Segment : $970 million versus $950.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $970 million versus $950.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Global Integrated Solutions segment : $380 million versus $372.7 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $380 million versus $372.7 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse storage : $514 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $494.38 million.

: $514 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $494.38 million. Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse services : $456 million compared to the $453.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $456 million compared to the $453.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. Basic earnings (loss) per share: $-0.03 compared to the $-0.10 average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Lineage, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lineage, Inc. have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

