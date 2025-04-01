Lineage Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint With Bellingham Cold Storage Acquisition

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), the world's largest temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, Tuesday announced that it has acquired three warehouses from Bellingham Cold Storage - BCS, adding approximately 24 million cubic feet of storage and 85,000 pallet positions to its network.

The facilities, located in Bellingham and Burlington, Washington, strengthen Lineage's presence in the Pacific Northwest and enhance its supply chain capabilities, particularly in seafood and agriculture.

Lineage now operates 40 facilities across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, including a strategic warehousing footprint at the Port of Bellingham. The company aims to leverage this expansion to offer enhanced cold chain solutions while maintaining strong local partnerships and supporting the regional economy.

Tuesday, LINE closed at $56.91, down 2.93%, and is currently trading after hours at $57.05, up 0.25%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

