Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Lineage Cell Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.51% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.03 -0.04 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 15.0% -3.0%

Performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics were trading at $0.9488 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $4.0 implies a potential 321.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Puma Biotechnology, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Puma Biotechnology, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, indicating a potential 637.77% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Puma Biotechnology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lineage Cell Therapeutics Buy -56.34% $1.36M -8.19% Puma Biotechnology Buy -13.72% $36.42M -9.10%

Key Takeaway:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lineage Cell Therapeutics Better

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage Cell's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer, ANP1, an allogeneic auditory neuron progenitor cells transplant for hearing loss, and PNC1, an allogeneic photoreceptor cell transplant for vision loss.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lineage Cell Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -56.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -409.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for Lineage Cell Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

