Lineage Cell Therapeutics price target raised to $9 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to $9 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says “we are in a highly critical timeframe” for Lineage’s investment case and this is based on the Phase 2a data out of Roche for OpRegen. The firm believes OpRegen is “likely to get back into a bright spotlight soon” as Roche data “could come at any time.”

