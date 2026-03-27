Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAM:LCTX) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $4.25 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 233.33% from the latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.13%, an increase of 24.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.93% to 101,586K shares. The put/call ratio of LCTX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 49,561K shares representing 19.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 6,829K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Raffles Associates holds 5,363K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 4,600K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,461K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

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