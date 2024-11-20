Lineage Cell price target lowered to $2 from $3 at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites dilution from the capital raise for the target cut.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LCTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.