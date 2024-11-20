Lineage Cell price target lowered to $2 from $3 at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites dilution from the capital raise for the target cut.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LCTX:
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at D. Boral Capital
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Highlights
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (3c)
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.