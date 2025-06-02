Lineage Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO Rob Crisci

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), Monday announced the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Rob Crisci.

He will continue in the role of CFO until a successor is appointed and will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition.

The temperature-controlled warehouse REIT added that it has initiated a search to identify a successor for the position with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.

In the pre-market hours, LINE is trading at $42.69 on the Nasdaq.

