The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

You may think you’re part of the middle-class, but depending on your income tax bracket you could be upper-middle class and simply not realize it.
Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s middle-class income range by sourcing the median household income, total population and households. The middle-class income was then calculated using PewResearch’s definition of middle-class.
Keep reading to see what the line looks like between middle-class and upper middle class-income.
Alabama
- Median household income: $62,027
- Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486
Find Out: Top Banks in Each State
Be Aware: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Alaska
- Median household income: $89,336
- Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
- Upper-middle class income begins: $138,967
Consider This: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Arizona
- Median household income: $76,872
- Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
- Upper-middle class income begins: $119,579
Arkansas
- Median household income: $58,773
- Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425
California
- Median household income: $96,334
- Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668
- Upper-middle class income begins: $149,853
Colorado
- Median household income: $92,470
- Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
- Upper-middle class income begins: $143,842
Connecticut
- Median household income: $93,760
- Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
- Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849
Check Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts
Delaware
- Median household income: $82,855
- Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
- Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886
Florida
- Median household income: $71,711
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Georgia
- Median household income: $74,664
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Hawaii
- Median household income: $98,317
- Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
- Upper-middle class income begins: $152,938
Idaho
- Median household income: $74,636
- Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,100
I’m a Realtor: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025
Illinois
- Median household income: $81,702
- Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
- Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092
Indiana
- Median household income: $70,051
- Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968
Iowa
- Median household income: $73,147
- Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
- Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784
Kansas
- Median household income: $72,639
- Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994
Kentucky
- Median household income: $62,417
- Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093
Try This: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025
Louisiana
- Median household income: $60,023
- Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369
Maine
- Median household income: $71,773
- Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,647
Maryland
- Median household income: $101,652
- Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
- Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $101,341
- Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642
Michigan
- Median household income: $71,149
- Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
- Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676
Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Minnesota
- Median household income: $87,556
- Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
- Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198
Mississippi
- Median household income: $54,915
- Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423
Missouri
- Median household income: $68,920
- Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
- Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209
Montana
- Median household income: $69,922
- Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,768
Nebraska
- Median household income: $74,985
- Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643
Discover More: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities
Nevada
- Median household income: $75,561
- Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
- Upper-middle class income begins: $117,539
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $95,628
- Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
- Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755
New Jersey
- Median household income: $101,050
- Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189
New Mexico
- Median household income: $62,125
- Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
- Upper-middle class income begins: $96,639
New York
- Median household income: $84,578
- middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
- Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566
Find Out: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast
North Carolina
- Median household income: $69,904
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
North Dakota
- Median household income: $75,949
- Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143
Ohio
- Median household income: $69,680
- Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391
Oklahoma
- Median household income: $63,603
- Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938
Oregon
- Median household income: $80,426
- Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
- Upper-middle class income begins: $125,107
Read Next: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target
Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $76,081
- Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $86,372
- Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
- Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356
South Carolina
- Median household income: $66,818
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
South Dakota
- Median household income: $72,421
- Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655
Tennessee
- Median household income: $67,097
- Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373
For You: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
Texas
- Median household income: $76,292
- Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676
Utah
- Median household income: $91,750
- Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
- Upper-middle class income begins: $142,722
Vermont
- Median household income: $78,024
- Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
- Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371
Virginia
- Median household income: $90,974
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
Washington
- Median household income: $94,952
- Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
- Upper-middle class income begins: $147,703
Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
West Virginia
- Median household income: $57,917
- Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093
Wisconsin
- Median household income: $75,670
- Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
- Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709
Wyoming
- Median household income: $74,815
- Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,379
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.