The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

You may think you’re part of the middle-class, but depending on your income tax bracket you could be upper-middle class and simply not realize it.

GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s middle-class income range by sourcing the median household income, total population and households. The middle-class income was then calculated using PewResearch’s definition of middle-class.

Keep reading to see what the line looks like between middle-class and upper middle class-income.

Alabama

Median household income: $62,027

$62,027 Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486

Alaska

Median household income: $89,336

$89,336 Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672

$59,557 to $178,672 Upper-middle class income begins: $138,967

Arizona

Median household income: $76,872

$76,872 Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744

$51,248 to $153,744 Upper-middle class income begins: $119,579

Arkansas

Median household income: $58,773

$58,773 Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425

California

Median household income: $96,334

$96,334 Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668

$64,223 to $192,668 Upper-middle class income begins: $149,853

Colorado

Median household income: $92,470

$92,470 Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940

$61,647 to $184,940 Upper-middle class income begins: $143,842

Connecticut

Median household income: $93,760

$93,760 Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520

$62,507 to $187,520 Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849

Delaware

Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710

$55,237 to $165,710 Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886

Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550

Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144

Hawaii

Median household income: $98,317

$98,317 Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634

$65,545 to $196,634 Upper-middle class income begins: $152,938

Idaho

Median household income: $74,636

$74,636 Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272

$49,757 to $149,272 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,100

Illinois

Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404

$54,468 to $163,404 Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092

Indiana

Median household income: $70,051

$70,051 Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102

$46,701 to $140,102 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968

Iowa

Median household income: $73,147

$73,147 Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294

$48,765 to $146,294 Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784

Kansas

Median household income: $72,639

$72,639 Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278

$48,426 to $145,278 Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994

Kentucky

Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093

Louisiana

Median household income: $60,023

$60,023 Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369

Maine

Median household income: $71,773

$71,773 Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546

$47,849 to $143,546 Upper-middle class income begins: $111,647

Maryland

Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304

$67,768 to $203,304 Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125

Massachusetts

Median household income: $101,341

$101,341 Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682

$67,561 to $202,682 Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642

Michigan

Median household income: $71,149

$71,149 Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298

$47,433 to $142,298 Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676

Minnesota

Median household income: $87,556

$87,556 Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112

$58,371 to $175,112 Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198

Mississippi

Median household income: $54,915

$54,915 Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423

Missouri

Median household income: $68,920

$68,920 Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840

$45,947 to $137,840 Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209

Montana

Median household income: $69,922

$69,922 Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844

$46,615 to $139,844 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,768

Nebraska

Median household income: $74,985

$74,985 Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970

$49,990 to $149,970 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643

Nevada

Median household income: $75,561

$75,561 Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122

$50,374 to $151,122 Upper-middle class income begins: $117,539

New Hampshire

Median household income: $95,628

$95,628 Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256

$63,752 to $191,256 Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755

New Jersey

Median household income: $101,050

$101,050 Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100

$67,367 to $202,100 Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189

New Mexico

Median household income: $62,125

$62,125 Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250

$41,417 to $124,250 Upper-middle class income begins: $96,639

New York

Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156

$56,385 to $169,156 Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566

North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740

North Dakota

Median household income: $75,949

$75,949 Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898

$50,633 to $151,898 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143

Ohio

Median household income: $69,680

$69,680 Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360

$46,453 to $139,360 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391

Oklahoma

Median household income: $63,603

$63,603 Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938

Oregon

Median household income: $80,426

$80,426 Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852

$53,617 to $160,852 Upper-middle class income begins: $125,107

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $76,081

$76,081 Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162

$50,721 to $152,162 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348

Rhode Island

Median household income: $86,372

$86,372 Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744

$57,581 to $172,744 Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356

South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939

South Dakota

Median household income: $72,421

$72,421 Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842

$48,281 to $144,842 Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655

Tennessee

Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373

Texas

Median household income: $76,292

$76,292 Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676

Utah

Median household income: $91,750

$91,750 Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500

$61,167 to $183,500 Upper-middle class income begins: $142,722

Vermont

Median household income: $78,024

$78,024 Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048

$52,016 to $156,048 Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371

Virginia

Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515

Washington

Median household income: $94,952

$94,952 Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904

$63,301 to $189,904 Upper-middle class income begins: $147,703

West Virginia

Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093

Wisconsin

Median household income: $75,670

$75,670 Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340

$50,447 to $151,340 Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709

Wyoming

Median household income: $74,815

$74,815 Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630

$49,877 to $149,630 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,379

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

