The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

March 04, 2025 — 08:01 am EST

March 04, 2025 — 08:01 am EST

You may think you’re part of the middle-class, but depending on your income tax bracket you could be upper-middle class and simply not realize it.

GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s middle-class income range by sourcing the median household income, total population and households. The middle-class income was then calculated using PewResearch’s definition of middle-class.

Keep reading to see what the line looks like between middle-class and upper middle class-income.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Median household income: $62,027
  • Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

  • Median household income: $89,336
  • Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $138,967

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Arizona

  • Median household income: $76,872
  • Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $119,579
Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $58,773
  • Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

California

  • Median household income: $96,334
  • Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $149,853
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

Colorado

  • Median household income: $92,470
  • Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $143,842
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $93,760
  • Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Median household income: $82,855
  • Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886
Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

Florida

  • Median household income: $71,711
  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Median household income: $74,664
  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $98,317
  • Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $152,938
This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median household income: $74,636
  • Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,100

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Median household income: $81,702
  • Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median household income: $70,051
  • Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Median household income: $73,147
  • Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Median household income: $72,639
  • Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - April 13, 2019: People walking on West Main Street, among the old buildings at downtown.

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $62,417
  • Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $60,023
  • Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Median household income: $71,773
  • Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $111,647
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $101,652
  • Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $101,341
  • Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Median household income: $71,149
  • Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676

Beautiful sunset at Duluth Canal Park Lighthouse with the background of Duluth Downtown.

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $87,556
  • Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $54,915
  • Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423
Image of the St.

Missouri

  • Median household income: $68,920
  • Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209
City view.

Montana

  • Median household income: $69,922
  • Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,768
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $74,985
  • Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643

A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

Nevada

  • Median household income: $75,561
  • Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $117,539
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $95,628
  • Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $101,050
  • Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $62,125
  • Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $96,639
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $69,904
  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $75,949
  • Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median household income: $69,680
  • Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $63,603
  • Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Bridgeport Village, Shopping Mall in Tigard city.

Oregon

  • Median household income: $80,426
  • Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $125,107

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $76,081
  • Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $86,372
  • Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,818
  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $72,421
  • Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655
Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the U.

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $67,097
  • Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Median household income: $76,292
  • Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Median household income: $91,750
  • Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $142,722
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

  • Median household income: $78,024
  • Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,974
  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Median household income: $94,952
  • Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $147,703

Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $57,917
  • Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $75,670
  • Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $74,815
  • Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,379

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

