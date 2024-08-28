News & Insights

Lindy Biosciences Inks Multi-target Licensing Agreement And Collaboration With Novartis Pharma

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Lindy Biosciences announced Wednesday a multi-target exclusive global licensing agreement and strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NVS).

The collaboration will focus on transitioning select innovative medicines from the Novartis portfolio to convenient, self-administered subcutaneous injections using Lindy Biosciences' proprietary microglassification suspension technology.

By delivering high concentrations of biologics, this technology significantly increases the maximum dose that can be administered in a single subcutaneous injection. This has the potential to reduce healthcare costs while also improving patient comfort, convenience, and treatment compliance.

The agreement's financial terms include an upfront payment of $20 million to Lindy Biosciences. Lindy Biosciences is also eligible to receive up to $934 million in additional payments across multiple targets upon achieving certain regulatory, development and commercial milestones as well as tiered single-digit royalties on net sales.

