Markets
CHLSY

Lindt & Sprüngli 2025 Organic Sales Growth At 12.4%

January 13, 2026 — 01:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Lindt & Sprüngli Group (LISP.SW) reported that, in 2025, sales in Swiss Francs increased by 8.2% to 5.92 billion Swiss francs, mainly influenced by a negative currency effect of 3.9%. Sales grew organically by 12.4%, for the fiscal year.

For fiscal 2025, Lindt & Sprüngli is confident that it will achieve an operating profit margin or EBIT increase at the lower end of 20-40 basis points. For 2026 and the years thereafter, the Group reiterated its strategic medium- to long-term organic sales growth targets of 6-8% with an improvement in the operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points per year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHLSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.