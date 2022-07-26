Lindt & Spruengli raises guidance, starts buyback

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday raised its sales guidance and unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.04 billion) share buyback programme after first-half net profit jumped 36% to 138.4 million francs.

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S on Tuesday raised its sales guidance and unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.04 billion) share buyback programme after first-half net profit jumped 36% to 138.4 million francs.

It said it now expected 2022 organic sales growth of 8-10% with an operating margin of around 15%. It had previous guided for 6-8% growth this year.

($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters