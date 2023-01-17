Lindt & Spruengli posts 2022 sales of 4.97 bln francs, confirms guidance

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 17, 2023 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S said on Tuesday it is "confident" of achieving an operating margin of 15% for 2022 and confirmed its guidance after strong international sales helped organic sales grow by 8.4% last year.

Overall sales rose to 4.97 billion Swiss francs ($5.30 billion) in 2022, the maker of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement, and maintained its target of sales growth of 6-8% for 2023.

The 2022 sales figure was slightly ahead of a 4.96 billion franc consensus estimate by analysts.

Full results are due to be published on March 7. ($1 = 0.9244 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.