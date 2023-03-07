Lindt & Spruengli increases sales and profit last year

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S saw profit increase by 16.1% last year, despite a challenging financial year that saw inflationary price increases dampen consumer sentiment in key markets, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income rose to 569.7 million Swiss francs ($612.78 million) in 2022, just beating the 566 million francs forecast by analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

The manufacturer of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies also said it achieved an operating margin of 15% last year, in line with its guidance.

($1 = 0.9297 Swiss francs)

