Lindt & Spruengli confirms guidance as 2021 sales rise

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday said it would achieve an operating margin "of around 14%" for 2021 after market share gains helped organic sales rise 13.3% last year.

Full-year sales rose to 4.59 billion Swiss francs ($5.01 billion), the maker of gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement, slightly raising its margin guidance from 13-14% previously. Full results are due on March 8.

The sales figure was ahead of a 4.55 billion franc estimate in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.9154 Swiss francs)

