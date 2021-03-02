Lindt & Spruengli aims for 6-8% sales growth, announces share buyback

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S, LISP.S said on Tuesday it aimed for 6-8% organic sales growth this year after the pandemic hits its business and made net profit slide last year.

Net profit fell 37.5% to 320.1 million Swiss francs ($349.53 million) in 2020, the maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement.

It also announced a new share buyback programme of 750 million francs from June this year to the end of next year.

($1 = 0.9158 Swiss francs)

