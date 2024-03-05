Lindt full-year profit rises on price increases

March 5 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S said on Tuesday its 2023 profit rose, as it increased prices in a challenging year that saw the price of cocoa soar.

Net income rose 17.9% to 671.4 million Swiss francs ($758 million), slightly beating the 670 million francs forecast by analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

($1 = 0.8853 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

