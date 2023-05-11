Lindsey Julian Is on a Mission to Shine a Light on Purpose-Driven Founders—Here’s How She’s Doing It

Communications Coach and Consultant Lindsey Julian helps her clients turn their communications strategy into a competitive advantage.

In 2021, Lindsey lost two people close to her, causing her to rethink her personal and professional ambitions and priorities. Then and there, she decided that life is too short to not pursue her dreams. Since that time, Lindsey has been helping clients who own and operate mission-driven businesses elevate their communication strategies. Lindsey spends her mornings meditating and focusing on positive affirmations so that she can tackle whatever might come her way the rest of the day.

Below, we learned about how Lindsey’s definition of success has evolved with her business and what the most rewarding part of her journey has been thus far.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Lindsey Julian Consulting?

A: Communication is my calling. It’s this calling that launched my decade-long corporate career helping Fortune 500 companies leverage their communications to increase reach, reputation, and revenue.

While I worked with some of the smartest, most interesting colleagues I could imagine, something was pulling on my heartstrings: limited resources and smaller budgets keep too many do-good businesses in the shadows.

In April 2022, I closed my corporate laptop and set out to change this.

Q: What problem does Lindsey Julian Consulting solve?

A: As a communications coach and consultant, I am on a mission to make purpose-driven business founders and executives seen, heard, and known.

These leaders know communications play a pivotal role in how people discover and perceive their business. But they have limited time and resources, a neverending to-do list, and an overflowing inbox. As a result, their communications take a backseat to their business strategy.

And when it comes to communicating and promoting their vision to employees and customers, they may feel out of their element. Finding the right words at the right time can be a struggle.

That’s where I come in. I help them break through barriers and tap into the selling power of their communications through both internal and external communications coaching and consulting.

Q: What makes Lindsey Julian Consulting different from others in the same space?

A: Here’s the thing: communication impacts every part of a business, from the inside out.

The audience I always start with? Employees.

Employees often remain in the dark about major business decisions and goals. Creating a proactive internal communications strategy breaks down silos, nurtures cross-departmental relationships, and gets everyone rowing in the same direction.

Once I’ve helped create alignment internally and turned employees into all-star advocates for the business, I focus on external communications.

Strategic external comms is the key to helping founders and executives multiply their visibility, influence, and impact. When I help them communicate their expertise with authority-building content, they become the go-to thought leader in their space.

By marrying a clear internal comms strategy with hard-hitting external comms, I help founders and executives reach the right people and unlock more revenue.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Growing up, I was a bold little girl with a wild imagination. I wrote endless business plans and recruited friends as fake customers. I had a bookstore, fashion line, horse training facility, and countless other companies.

Although transactions were paid in Monopoly money, my dream of one day becoming an entrepreneur was very real. As I climbed the corporate ladder, I never lost sight of that little girl.

My pivotal moment came in 2021. Two great losses that year revealed a great lesson: life is too short to not pursue your dreams. With this lesson in mind, I dusted off those old business plans, checked in with my life vision, and became what my heart desired: an entrepreneur.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Since becoming an entrepreneur, I’ve learned to fasten my seatbelt for the ups and downs. Each day brings new challenges. But the hardest part of the journey was simply starting. As a team of one with an infinite to-do list, managing complexity required patience and persistence.

While slow to start, once I completed market research and gained clarity on my customers, services, selling strategies, and more, my business began to accelerate.

This is the most rewarding part. Seeing all the small pieces come together and pave a path to my purpose—helping mission-driven business founders and executives elevate their communications.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Putting your hard work into the world requires serious self confidence. This isn’t always easy.

After spending countless hours building a brand, it’s hard not to grow attached and wonder what others will think. Instead of letting self doubt lead to overwhelm and inaction, I’ve found ways to navigate the second-guessing and keep the momentum. Here’s what I’ve learned:

Just start. Don’t wait for a perfect plan. There isn’t one. Accept that rejection is not optional, it’s certain. I treat “no” as an opportunity to better understand my target customer’s needs and objections. Have a definite goal. I spend 10 minutes each morning meditating and visualizing myself already in possession of my goal. Focus on positive affirmations like, “I believe in myself and my vision unconditionally.” Read and learn from experts who are one or two steps ahead.

It takes practice to push through the discomfort. I’m still learning. Simply put: entrepreneurship is a big personal development project.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: One of my mentors once told me, “You’ll reach a point in your career when you move from success to significance.”

Until I became an entrepreneur, I didn’t fully comprehend the magnitude of this advice. After closing the chapter on my corporate journey, I took time to reflect on how I could use all the knowledge, experience, and skills I had acquired to best serve others. I knew I wanted to work with people on a mission to make the world a better place.

Today, I am sharing my communication strengths with founders and executives to play a pivotal role in how people discover and perceive their purposeful business. Being able to help increase their visibility and impact is the ultimate gift.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: Two of the most underappreciated leadership traits are vision and communication.

Simon Sinek said, “Great leaders must have two things: a vision of the world that does not yet exist and the ability to communicate that vision clearly.”

As a leader, you need to connect with employees and customers on a personal level. Because when people believe in you, they trust and buy from you.

Marrying a clear vision with effective communication causes people to take notice. Your employees align around a shared purpose, and customers become engaged. You gain credibility, loyalty, and ultimately realize your vision faster.

Q: What’s next for you and Lindsey Julian Consulting?

A: As my business grows, I plan to expand my internal and external communication services, making Lindsey Julian Consulting a one-stop shop for all founders’ and executives' communication needs.

Lindsey is a member of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and get involved here.

