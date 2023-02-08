Lindsell Train Updates Holdings in Cazoo Group (CZOO)

Fintel reports that Lindsell Train has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.58MM shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). This represents 2.16% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported owning 14.91% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cazoo Group is $0.85. The forecasts range from a low of $0.36 to a high of $2.23. The average price target represents an increase of 255.13% from its latest reported closing price of $0.24.

The projected annual revenue for Cazoo Group is $1,956MM, an increase of 86.74%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cazoo Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CZOO is 0.6017%, an increase of 359.6389%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 288,638K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 46,829,640 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,000,000 shares, representing an increase of 38.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 2.73% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 36,826,525 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 34,426,357 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 30,197,618 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willoughby Capital Holdings holds 22,094,343 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cazoo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a car dealing company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.