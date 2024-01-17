Lindsay To Invest Over $50 Mln In Next Two Years In Manufacturing Facility In Lindsay

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) announced Wednesday plans to invest more than $50 million over the next two years in its largest global manufacturing facility located in Lindsay, Nebraska.

The investment for modernization of the facility include implementing Industry 4.0 technologies, including data connectivity, analytics, artificial intelligence and the additions of automation and robotics.

Lindsay will also expand the facility footprint by 40,000 square feet to allow for increased capacity and capabilities in metal forming.

This investment is the largest in Lindsay's history. The company expects to begin capital spending in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and complete the facility modernization by the end of 2025.

