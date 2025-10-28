Lindsay Share Price Decreases 7% as Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4

Shares of Lindsay Corporation LNN dipped 7% since it delivered adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 on Thursday. The bottom line for the quarter ended on Aug. 31, 2025, dipped 15% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.



Lindsay generated revenues of $154 million, down 0.9% from $155 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151 million.



The company’s backlog as of Aug. 31, 2025, was $111 million compared with $181 million as of Aug. 31, 2024.

Lindsay’s Q4 Gross Margin Dips Y/Y

The cost of operating revenues fell 0.4% year over year to $109 million. Gross profit decreased 2.2% to $45 million from the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 29.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 29.5%.



Operating expenses were $33.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 3.7% year over year. Operating income was $11.3 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $13.5 million.

LNN’s Q4 Segmental Results

The Irrigation segment’s revenues increased 2.5% year over year to around $129 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues decreased 18.8% from the year-ago quarter to $50 million due to lower storm damage replacement.



International irrigation revenues grew 23.1% year over year to $79 million. The irrigation segment’s operating income increased 4% year over year to $17.7 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues decreased 16% year over year to $24.5 million on lower Road Zipper System sales and lease revenues. The segment reported operating income of $3.5 million, down 37% year over year.

Lindsay’s FY25 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $6.78 in fiscal 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.83. The bottom line improved 13% year over year.



Lindsay generated revenues of $676 million, up 11% from the $607 million reported in fiscal 2024 The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674 million.

LNN’s Financial Position

Lindsay had cash and cash equivalents of $251 million at the end of fiscal 2025 compared with $191 million at the end of the prior fiscal year. The company’s long-term debt stood at around $115 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, flat with the prior-year quarter’s end.

Lindsay’s FY26 Outlook

The company expects demand for irrigation equipment in North America to stay challenging till commodity prices and farm income improve. However, LNN anticipates demand for irrigation equipment to remain stable in Brazil. The company expects stable growth in Road Zipper System leasing and road safety products.

LNN Stock Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have lost 2.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 14.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lindsay’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Farm Equipment Stocks Awaiting Results

Deere & Company DE is expected to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results soon.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.96 for the fiscal fourth quarter, implying a decline of 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Deere’s total revenues is pinned at $9.99 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.



AGCO Corp. AGCO is anticipated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.26 for the third quarter, implying a surge of 85.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s total revenues is pinned at $2.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNH is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNH Industrial’s earnings per share is pegged at 13 cents for the third quarter, implying a decline of 45.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s total revenues is pinned at $4.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%.

