Lindsay Q3 Earnings Call Flags Slow Irrigation Recovery

Lindsay Corporation LNN used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto underscore that the core issue remains demand, not execution. Management described a cyclical trough in agricultural markets, with weak farm economics, trade uncertainty and limited credit still delaying irrigation purchases.

The call mattered because executives paired that caution with a more active cost response, continued investment in technology and manufacturing, and a detailed defense of long-term growth opportunities in Brazil and the Middle East. Those points framed the quarter more around positioning than near-term recovery.

Lindsay Protects Margins in a Soft Market

President and CEO Randy Wood said North American irrigation customers are still postponing large capital purchases as current farm economics remain unattractive. He tied the weak backdrop to high input costs, trade uncertainty and commodity prices that still do not support a meaningful rebound in buying activity.

That pressure showed up in the quarter’s results. Earnings per share came in at $1.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 8.9%. Meanwhile, revenues of $160.76 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.50 million by 5.15%.

Lindsay Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lindsay Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lindsay Corporation Quote

Irrigation revenues declined 7% year over year, and North America irrigation revenues dropped 11%. Chief financial officer Samuel Hinrichsen said lower volume, higher input costs and fixed-cost deleverage drove the year-over-year decline in irrigation profitability. He added that third-quarter results also included a one-time tariff refund benefit, while pricing actions still have not fully caught up with cost inflation.

LNN Stays Measured on Brazil Demand

Wood devoted notable time to Brazil, where management continues to see strong structural demand for mechanized irrigation even as financing remains the near-term constraint. He pointed to healthy grower interest and robust quoting activity at trade shows, reinforcing Lindsay’s long-term conviction in the market.

The company welcomed the drop in the FINAME financing rate to 11.5% from 12.5%, but management did not frame that as an immediate turn. Wood said the lower rate improves project economics, yet the reduced funding pool under the program limits how quickly the market can expand.

That nuance became sharper in Q&A. A William Blair analyst asked about the apparent difference between the press release’s expectation that Brazil will return to growth and the more cautious tone on the call. Wood responded that some projects now should begin moving through the system, but any benefit is more likely to show up in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 than in the fourth quarter.

Lindsay Keeps Betting on Technology

Management also used the call to argue that technology remains a meaningful differentiator even in a down cycle. Wood said adoption across the FieldNet and FieldWise platforms is reinforcing Lindsay’s connected-equipment strategy and helping expand the recurring-revenue base.

He highlighted SmartPivot’s TowerWatch feature as a tool that improves diagnostics and reduces downtime, while also making the company’s digital ecosystem more embedded with growers. Wood said those dynamics should support sustained double-digit technology revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

In response to a Northcoast Research question on artificial intelligence, Wood said Lindsay is applying AI models in FieldNet Advisor to improve irrigation scheduling and using machine learning within SmartPivot to identify equipment failures before they happen. That answer suggested management sees software and analytics as one of its clearest margin-supporting levers.

LNN Finds Support in Infrastructure

Infrastructure remained the company’s clearest offset to irrigation weakness. Revenues in the segment rose 8% to $27.7 million, driven by road safety products, while operating income held essentially flat at $5.4 million.

Wood said road safety has now posted three straight quarters of growth, and he described the Road Zipper pipeline as robust even though the company still does not expect a large Road Zipper project in fiscal 2026. Management also pointed to legislative progress on a multiyear U.S. transportation bill as a constructive backdrop.

In Q&A, Wood said newer road safety products have generated solid market interest, though approvals are still moving through final stages. The tone there was constructive, but management stopped short of offering early sales specifics.

Lindsay Resets Costs and Capital Plans

Wood said Lindsay has begun restructuring and rightsizing parts of the organization to better align costs with current demand. He described the effort as focused on efficiency and simplification rather than a pullback from core strategic investments.

Hinrichsen told analysts those actions will not affect the fourth quarter but should begin generating savings in fiscal 2027. He also said the galvanizing facility is expected to go live in calendar 2027, marking the final step in the company’s current major capital program and setting up a return to more normalized capital spending afterward.

Capital allocation remained active. Lindsay ended the quarter with $204.8 million of available liquidity and used $25.2 million for share repurchases during the quarter, bringing fiscal year-to-date buybacks to $80.7 million.

LNN Exits Q3 With a Defensive Posture

The clearest message from the call was that management is not counting on a fast improvement in North American irrigation demand. Executives repeatedly tied any real recovery to better farm profitability, more trade certainty and improved access to financing in key international markets.

At the same time, the company is not retreating. Lindsay is using the downturn to tighten costs, complete manufacturing investments, defend pricing discipline and build out technology offerings that management believes can strengthen margins and customer retention over time.

Zacks Signals Point to a Neutral Setup

LNN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which signals a more balanced near-term earnings outlook than the stronger revision trends typically associated with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Its Value Score of C and Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of D suggest a less favorable style profile at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The most favorable combinations tend to pair a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 with Style Scores of A or B. A Zacks Rank #3 can still indicate a stock that investors hold, but the weaker style grades point to more limited support across value, growth and momentum factors. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

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