Lindsay Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on June 30, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.lindsay.com/usca/en/investor-relations/investor-information/

To listen to the call, dial (833) 535-2202 (U.S.), or (412) 902-6745 (international).

