Lindsay Q2 EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

April 04, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) reported on Tuesday that net earnings for the second quarter increased to $18.05 million or $1.63 per share from $14.57 million or $1.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter declined 17 percent to $166.24 million from $200.14 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $188.27 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

