Lindsay Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 23% Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $2.44 in second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Feb. 28, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line rose 49% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $187 million, up from $152 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million.

The company’s backlog as of Feb. 28, 2025 was $127 million compared with $94 million as of Feb. 29, 2024.

Lindsay’s Q2 Gross Margin Up Y/Y

The cost of operating revenues rose 21.5% year over year to $124.6 million. The gross profit was up 27.7% to $62.5 million from the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 33.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 32.3%.



Operating expenses were $30 million in the fiscal second quarter, up 13.1% year over year. Operating income was $32 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $22 million.

LNN’s Q2 Segmental Results

The Irrigation segment’s revenues increased 11.3% year over year to $148 million. North America irrigation revenues fell 7% from the year-ago quarter to $77 million, primarily on lower sales and average selling prices. International irrigation revenues increased 42% year over year to $71 million. The segment’s operating income increased 7% year over year to $27 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues surged 110% year over year to $39 million. The upside was owing to the large Road Zipper System project. The segment reported an operating income of $13 million compared with $3.5 million a year ago. The upside was caused by a more favorable margin mix of revenues.

Lindsay’s Financial Position

Lindsay had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $172 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $133 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company’s long-term debt was around $115 million as of Feb. 28, 2025, fairly flat with the reported figure on Feb. 29, 2024.

LNN’s FY25 Outlook

Lindsay expects its Infrastructure business’ solid second-quarter performance to aid the full-year growth. Road Zipper System lease revenues remain open to opportunities backed by expected increased U.S. infrastructure funding. This will be partially offset by inflation on construction costs. Despite the unpredictable project schedule, the business remains confident about the Road Zipper System sales pipeline.

Lindsay Stock’s Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 14.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.

LNN’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

