News & Insights

Markets
LNN

Lindsay, Pessl Instruments Announce Global Partnership - Quick Facts

May 25, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) and Pessl Instruments, a global manufacturer and provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS brand, announced a global partnership focused on combining Pessl's field monitoring systems with Lindsay's FieldNET remote irrigation management platform. The partnership will provide growers with enhanced access to water management solutions tailored to improve efficiency.

Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder of Pessl Instruments, said: "This partnership will leverage the combined expertise of Pessl and Lindsay; it will combine cutting-edge technologies and revolutionize how farmers manage their irrigation, logistics and plant protection."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.