Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

Lindsay Corporation LNN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 29, before the opening bell.

A Peek at 2Q23 Results

In the last reported quarter, Lindsay’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate whereas the sales missed the same. The bottom line improved year over year while the top line declined. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.

Which Way are Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay’s earnings per share is pegged at $2.17 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, suggesting a 4.8% fall from that reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $209.7 million for the quarter, indicating a year-over-year fall of 2.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Soybean prices have been impacted lately due to an expected surge in production amid a weak demand backdrop. Imports have declined in China, which is a top consumer. Corn prices were also impacted due to an improving supply outlook. As per the USDA, global corn production is expected to reach a record high in the 2023/2024 marketing year, with solid growth in output in North and South America. Corn production in the United States is expected to touch a record high of 15.3 billion bushels. Supply from Argentina is also expected to increase.



Cancellations of large export orders to China also impacted corn prices. Given that corn and soybean are the most important grains for cash crop farming, this is likely to have impacted order levels for Lindsay in the fiscal third quarter.



However, the pressing need to replace aging equipment is likely to have supported demand for the company.

The company’s Infrastructure segment is anticipated to have gained from higher sales of road safety products and Road Zipper System project sales in the quarter under review. However, the segment’s revenues are likely to have been partially offset by lower Road Zipper System lease revenues.



Lindsay has been witnessing a rapid increase in input costs. Constraints on the availability of raw materials, labor and trucking resources have led to higher lead times for deliveries. Inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges are likely to have persisted in the quarter to be reported.



These factors are expected to have impacted margins in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lindsay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Lindsay is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 3% in the past year, compared with the industry’s 30.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

