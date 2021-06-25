Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

Lindsay Corporation LNN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended as of May 31, 2021) results on Jul 1, before the opening bell.

A Sneak Peek at Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, Lindsay’s earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.01%.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.22 for the fiscal third quarter, suggesting year-over-year growth of 31.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $147 million for the quarter, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Increasing spending on agricultural equipment spurred by the pick-up in farm income and improved agricultural commodity prices will likely reflect on Lindsay’s fiscal third-quarter revenue numbers. Moreover, the company is gaining from the Foundation for Growth initiative launched in 2018. Lindsay continues to realize performance improvements, revenue gains, cost savings and other benefits from this initiative. These are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line during the fiscal third quarter.



Lindsay’s Infrastructure segment is benefiting from strong momentum in Road Zipper Systems, which is likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance during the May-end quarter. Lindsay’s Road Zipper System is a highly differentiated product that positively addresses key infrastructure needs, such as reducing congestion, lowering carbon emission, improving commuter travel time and increasing driver safety. Thus, it has been gaining popularity globally. Further, demand for the company’s transportation safety products continues to gain traction on population growth and the need for improved road safety. The company’s continued focus on bringing innovative technology products is anticipated to have aided the Irrigation segment in the fiscal third quarter.

Lindsay Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lindsay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Lindsay is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Lindsay currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have surged 93.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 129.8%.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI has an Earnings ESP of +7.90% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently.



The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL, currently a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +8.84%.

