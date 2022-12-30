Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q1 Results: What's in the Cards?

Lindsay Corporation LNN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 5, before the opening bell.

A Peek at 4Q22 Results

In the last reported quarter, Lindsay’s earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average.

Which Way are Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay’s earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.25 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, suggesting a 10.6% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $178.7 million for the quarter, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Lindsay’s fiscal first-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from the ongoing demand strength for irrigation equipment in North America on high agricultural commodity prices and farm income projections. The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) projects a net farm income of $160.5 billion for 2022, indicating a 13.8% year-over-year rise. If realized, net farm income will reach the highest level since 1973.

In North America, damage to existing systems due to severe weather in the Midwest is expected to have boosted replacement sales. The irrigation segment’s growth is anticipated to have been driven by the combination of higher unit sales volumes and average selling prices.

Increased food-security concerns due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been driving growth in the company’s international markets.

The company’s Infrastructure segment is anticipated to have gained from higher sales of road safety products and Road Zipper System project sales. However, the segment’s revenues are likely to have been partially offset by lower Road Zipper System lease revenues.

Lindsay has been witnessing a rapid increase in input costs. Constraints on the availability of raw materials, labor and trucking resources have led to higher lead times for deliveries. Inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges are likely to have persisted in the quarter to be reported. The company has been introducing sales price adjustments to combat cost inflation.

However, competitive market pressures are expected to have affected its ability to pass price adjustments to its customers. These factors are likely to have impacted margins in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Lindsay Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Lindsay Corporation price-eps-surprise | Lindsay Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lindsay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Lindsay is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 9.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Deere & Co. DE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DE’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 0.9% north in the past 30 days and is pegged at $5.48 per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 87.7%

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $11.4 billion, indicating growth of 33.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported levels. DE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.

Xylem XYL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days and is pegged at 79 cents per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 25.4%

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XYL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating growth of 6.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported levels. XYL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.

Illinois Tool Works ITW currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been raised 0.4% in the past 30 days and is pegged at $2.61 per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 33.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating growth of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported levels. ITW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

