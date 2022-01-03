Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q1 Results: What's in the Offing?

Lindsay Corporation LNN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended as of Nov 30, 2021) results on Jan 6, before the opening bell.

A Peek at Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Lindsay’s earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the bottom line declined, the top line increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.11%, on average.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay’s earnings per share is pegged at 79 cents for the fiscal first quarter, suggesting year-over-year growth of 61.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $143 million for the quarter, indicating a year-over-year increase of 32%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Increasing spending on agricultural equipment spurred by the pick-up in farm income and higher agricultural commodity prices will likely reflect on Lindsay’s fiscal first-quarter revenues.



Lindsay’s Infrastructure segment has been witnessing lower Road Zipper System sales owing to specific project delays. The timing of Road Zipper sales projects can be difficult to predict, particularly in the current environment with coronavirus-induced suspensions in road construction. These factors might have impacted the segment’s results in the fiscal first quarter.



Lindsay has been witnessing a rapid increase in input costs, particularly of steel and zinc used in the production of its products. Transportation costs have also flared up. Constraints on the availability of raw materials, labor and trucking resources have led to higher lead times for deliveries. Although the company continues to implement sales price adjustments to combat the cost inflation, these factors are likely to have eroded margins in the soon-to-be reported quarter.



Nevertheless, demand for Lindsay’s transportation safety products continues to gain traction on population growth and the need for improved road safety. The company’s focus on bringing innovative technology products and robust irrigation equipment demand is anticipated to have aided the Irrigation segment in the fiscal first quarter.

Earnings Whispers



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lindsay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Lindsay is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 20.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up 0.4% in the past 30 days to $2.37 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $896 million, which indicates an improvement of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Acuity Brands has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up 1.3% in the past 60 days to $1.56 per share, suggesting 9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, which indicates an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. Keysight has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.08%, on average.



Macy's, Inc. M currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has moved up 5.5% in the past 60 days to $1.92 per share, indicating 140% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.4 billion, which indicates an year-over-year improvement of 24.3%. Macy's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 313.5%, on average.

