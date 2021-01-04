Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lindsay Corporation LNN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended as of Nov 30, 2020) results on Jan 7, before the opening bell.

A Sneak Peek at Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Lindsay’s earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.8%.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay’s earnings per share is pegged at 76 cents for the fiscal first quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 77 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $113 million for the period, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Increasing demand for agricultural equipment spurred by the pick-up in commodity prices and higher U.S farm income projections will likely reflect on Lindsay’s fiscal first-quarter revenue numbers. Moreover, the company is gaining from the Foundation for Growth initiative launched in 2018. Lindsay continues to realize performance improvements, revenue gains, cost savings and other benefits from this initiative. These are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line in the fiscal first quarter.



Lindsay’s Infrastructure segment is benefiting from the Highways England project. Also, the momentum in Road Zipper Systems is likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance during the November-end quarter. The company’s continued focus on bringing innovative technology products is anticipated to have aided the Irrigation segment’s results in the fiscal first quarter.



Lindsay’s Road Zipper System is a highly differentiated product that positively addresses key infrastructure needs, such as reducing congestion, lowering carbon emission, and increasing driver safety. Thus, it has been gaining popularity globally. Further, demand for the company’s transportation safety products continues to gain traction on population growth and the need for improved road safety.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lindsay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Lindsay is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 30.3% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 20.1%.

