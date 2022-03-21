Lindsay (LNN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.75, changing hands as high as $152.84 per share. Lindsay Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNN's low point in its 52 week range is $118.28 per share, with $179.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.75.

