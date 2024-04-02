Lindsay (LNN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay (LNN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $170.67 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 12.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lindsay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment' will likely reach $20.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment' will reach $149.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International' to reach $54.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America' to come in at $89.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Irrigation Segment' will reach $27.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lindsay here>>>



Lindsay shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LNN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.