Lindsay (LNN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Lindsay (LNN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $162.63 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lindsay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment' will reach $21.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment' will reach $141.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International' should arrive at $64.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America' will likely reach $75.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Irrigation Segment' to come in at $24.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Infrastructure Segment' at $2.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.37 million.



Shares of Lindsay have demonstrated returns of +9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

