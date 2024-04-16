Lindsay (LNN) Price Target Increased by 9.84% to 136.68

The average one-year price target for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) has been revised to 136.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 124.44 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.26 to a high of 149.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.65% from the latest reported closing price of 114.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 12,097K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 815K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 23.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 739K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 5.61% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 546K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 407K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 95.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 349K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Lindsay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands.

