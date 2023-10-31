Lindsay (LNN) Price Target Increased by 6.08% to 142.29

The average one-year price target for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) has been revised to 142.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 134.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 130.29 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from the latest reported closing price of 126.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 11,362K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 774K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 696K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 554K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 453K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 346K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Lindsay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands.

