Lindsay (LNN) Price Target Decreased by 16.99% to 129.54

The average one-year price target for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) has been revised to $129.54 / share. This is a decrease of 16.99% from the prior estimate of $156.06 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $138.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.32% from the latest reported closing price of $109.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.16%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 14,058K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,009K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 47.31% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 661K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 10.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 647K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 450K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 51.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 100.10% over the last quarter.

Prairie Wealth Advisors holds 384K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

