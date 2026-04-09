Lindsay (LNN) Price Target Decreased by 10.79% to 126.48

The average one-year price target for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) has been revised to $126.48 / share. This is a decrease of 10.79% from the prior estimate of $141.78 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from the latest reported closing price of $111.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is an decrease of 288 owner(s) or 56.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.15%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.03% to 10,057K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 931K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 315K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jennison Associates holds 296K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 65.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 270K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 79.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 265K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 18.68% over the last quarter.

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